Modi and Nitish govts not working for farmers, labourers: Rahul Gandhi

“PM Modi says the government has freed the farm sector from dependence because farmers can now sell their produce wherever they want. But tell me, how will the farmer go to sell his produce? By flight or will they go by road? ...There are no roads in Bihar, you cannot find roads in Bihar. So who did the government free? The government freed the biggest corporates in the country and instead enslaved the farmers and workers. If PM Modi had any regard for workers, he would have never done what he did during the lockdown for covid-19," Gandhi said.