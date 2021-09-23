Modi arrives in Washington, meeting with Quad leaders high on agenda

The move comes in the backdrop of the Biden administration’s resolve to focus on the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of the challenges posed by a rising China and Beijing’s aim to construct a naval force to rival that of the US. The rise of China coupled with increasing friction with its neighbours in the South China and East China seas and the Straits of Taiwan is being warily watched in the region and beyond. The AUKUS pact however has angered France which lost out on a 2016 deal to build diesel submarines for the Australian navy.

