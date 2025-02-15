Modi better than…: Shashi Tharoor shoots rare praise for PM after meeting with Trump, netizens say, ‘insaan sahi ho’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shot a rare praise for Narendra Modi after President Donald Trump described the Indian Prime Minister as a better negotiator than him.

Apperently, while welcoming PM Modi to the White House, President Trump called him a great leader, who is doing really great job in India. Further hailing him the US President said, “He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”

Referring to the comment, Tharoor said, "To hear a man like Donald Trump, whose defence secretary yesterday (Thursday) called him the greatest negotiator in the world, announcing that the Indian prime minister was a better negotiator than he was, that sounds like something Mr Modi can put in the bank, that sounds very good."

The comment had some strong reactions.

One said, He is the definition of opposition that we read in civics book

Sir aap insaan sahi ho bus galat party me ho, said another

Andhbhakt chamcho isko kehtey hai responsible opposition.... thoda rahul Gandhi ko bhi dikha deyna, commented another Instagram user.

Tharoor on Trump-Modi meet Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said at a press conference that the Centre suggested they had a good meeting.

"I hope, behind closed doors, he (Modi) said to the Americans, 'You can't insult our people. You can send them back, they are illegal, we will look after them, they belong in our country but don't send them back in shackles and handcuffs on a military aircraft... That is not right'..." Tharoor told PTI Videos on the issue of illegal migrants in the US.

"I hope he (Modi) has said it behind closed doors. We don't know," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

Meanwhile, on the question of trade and tariffs, Tharoor said, “they have decided to sit down together and do a serious negotiation that will conclude by September-October. I think that's a very good outcome otherwise there would have been made some decisions in Washington which would have affected our exports.”

"So far, what we have seen from the press statements by the Prime Minister and President Trump are very encouraging. Some of the big concerns we all had have been addressed." Tharoor said.