PM Modi clarifies controversial remark about wealth redistribution based on children and infiltrators, denies targeting Muslims in a rally. He emphasizes that his statement was about all communities.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued clarification on his ‘infiltrator’ remark against Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the latter ‘why did it take so long to give this false clarification?’ PM Modi on Tuesday stated that that he never mentioned "either Hindu or Muslim" in his statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi wrote, “In his speech, Modi had called Muslims infiltrators and those with too many children. Now he is saying that he was not talking about Muslims, he never used the Hindu-Muslim angle."

“Modi's political journey has been based solely on anti-Muslim politics. In this election, Modi and the BJP have spread countless lies and immense hatred against Muslims. It's not just Modi who is in the dock, but every voter who voted for the BJP despite these speeches," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi clarifies infiltrator remark At a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, the Prime Minister sparked a political controversy with his remark that said the Congress plans to redistribute the country's wealth to those who have more children and are infiltrators.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," PM Modi had said.

However, on May 14, PM Modi said he was "shocked" at people interpreting his "infiltrator" remark as against Muslims, clarifying even poor families have more children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am shocked. Who told you that only Muslims are referred to when people with more children are talked about? Why do you do injustice to Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle," the Prime Minister told News18.

“I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the state has to take care of your children," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!