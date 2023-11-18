Modi condemns death of civilians in West Asia war
India strongly condemns civilian deaths in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made plain his views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, stating India strongly condemns civilian deaths arising from the devastating war. Speaking at the second edition of the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi, which saw leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Kyrgyzstan, among others, in attendance, Modi said: “India has condemned the heinous terror attacks in Israel on 7 October. We have urged restraint along with dialogue and diplomacy. In the conflict between Israel and Hamas, we strongly condemn the death of civilians. After speaking with (Palestinian) president Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine."