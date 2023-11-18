comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Modi condemns death of civilians in West Asia war
Back Back

Modi condemns death of civilians in West Asia war

 Shashank Mattoo

India strongly condemns civilian deaths in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT_PRINT)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made plain his views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, stating India strongly condemns civilian deaths arising from the devastating war. Speaking at the second edition of the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi, which saw leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Kyrgyzstan, among others, in attendance, Modi said: “India has condemned the heinous terror attacks in Israel on 7 October. We have urged restraint along with dialogue and diplomacy. In the conflict between Israel and Hamas, we strongly condemn the death of civilians. After speaking with (Palestinian) president Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine."

The Global South itself has been divided in its response to the West Asian crisis, which erupted on 7 October, when Hamas militants launched a series of terror rocket attacks across Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, and abducting several Israelis. While some countries voted for a recent UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in the conflict, several countries including India abstained. Others, such as Pacific island countries Nauru and Fiji, voted against the resolution.

At the Voice of Global South summit, Modi’s main focus during his remarks was India’s advocacy for the interests of the group, particularly through its Presidency of the G20.

He cited the progress made on accelerating reform of the multilateral development banks (MDBs), climate finance, sustainable development goals and digital public infrastructure. He also pointed to the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member as a key success.

“Geographically, the Global South has always been there. But it is receiving a voice in this manner for the first time. This has been possible due to our joint efforts. We are more than 100 different nations. But our interests and our priorities are similar," Modi told the leaders.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 12:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App