Modi condemns death of civilians in West Asia war

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made plain his views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, stating India strongly condemns civilian deaths arising from the devastating war. Speaking at the second edition of the Voice of Global South Summit in New Delhi, which saw leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Kyrgyzstan, among others, in attendance, Modi said: “India has condemned the heinous terror attacks in Israel on 7 October. We have urged restraint along with dialogue and diplomacy. In the conflict between Israel and Hamas, we strongly condemn the death of civilians. After speaking with (Palestinian) president Mahmoud Abbas, we have sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine."

The Global South itself has been divided in its response to the West Asian crisis, which erupted on 7 October, when Hamas militants launched a series of terror rocket attacks across Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, and abducting several Israelis. While some countries voted for a recent UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in the conflict, several countries including India abstained. Others, such as Pacific island countries Nauru and Fiji, voted against the resolution.

At the Voice of Global South summit, Modi’s main focus during his remarks was India’s advocacy for the interests of the group, particularly through its Presidency of the G20.

He cited the progress made on accelerating reform of the multilateral development banks (MDBs), climate finance, sustainable development goals and digital public infrastructure. He also pointed to the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member as a key success.

“Geographically, the Global South has always been there. But it is receiving a voice in this manner for the first time. This has been possible due to our joint efforts. We are more than 100 different nations. But our interests and our priorities are similar," Modi told the leaders.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.