The NDA leaders, including JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by them on Wednedday in Delhi.

They met at Modi's residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

"We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader," it added.

Sources close to the development, told ANI, after the meeting with NDA MPs on 7th June, the NDA allies will meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union HM Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will together discuss the formation of the government with the allies, the sources also revealed.

PM Modi should take oath as soon as possible: INDIA bloc Reacting to the news, INDIA bloc leader Sanjay Raut said, "PM Modi should take oath as soon as possible...I will distribute sweets on behalf of him..."

"The president has accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office," the president's office said in a statement.

Official results from the Election Commission showed the BJP-led National Democratic alliance won 294 of the 543 seats, more than the 272 needed for a majority but far fewer than had been expected. For the first time since the BJP swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own, winning 240 seats, far fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.

In the election, the opposition Congress party won 99 seats, improving its tally from 52 in the 2019 polls. Among its key allies, the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in northern Uttar Pradesh state in a major upset for the BJP, the All India Trinamool Congress took 29 seats in West Bengal state, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 22 seats in southern Tamil Nadu state.

Combined, the opposition INDIA coalition won a total of 232 seats.

