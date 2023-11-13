Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 13 accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of thwarting the dreams of India's youth. Referring to a recent incident in Telangana, where a young woman climbed an electricity pole during PM Modi's rally, Kharge said "Young India is fed up".

Rising Discontent In a post on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), Kharge wrote: "While the Prime Minister was speaking in Telangana, in a very disturbing visual, a girl climbed up an electricity pole in order to attract attention to the REAL issues facing the nation. Young India is fed up with Modi Govt's rank betrayal." Also Read: Before 2024 Lok Sabha elections 5 states that go on polls. See here He added the reasons, stating: “They (the youth) aspired for jobs, but in return got a 45-year-high unemployment rate. They wanted economic empowerment, but in return, the BJP gave a backbreaking price rise, which has reduced their savings to a 47-year low. They yearned for social and economic justice, but in return, the Modi government gave them ever-rising economic inequality. The richest 5 percent of Indians own over 60 percent of India's wealth, while the middle class and poor suffer!" He added that while the youth have strived for a “safe India for our women and children", crimes against women, children, Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes have “sadly increased by leaps and bounds". “They (the youth) wanted unity and harmony in a diverse country like us but got hate and divisiveness. Modi Govt and BJP is crushing the dreams and aspirations of India's youth!" he added.

Rally Incident

On November 11, a woman climbed up an electricity pole during Modi's election rally in Secunderabad, Telangana, The prime minister saw the event unfolding and requested her to get down.

“Please don't climb up the tower. The wire is not proper and may lead to a short circuit. It is not the right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you" he was heard saying.

Modi was at the rally organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana, the youngest state of India, will have single-phase polling for 119 seats on November 30 with the counting of votes set for December 3, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

