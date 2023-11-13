Modi government crushing Indian youth's aspirations, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
In a post on social media site X, Kharge wrote that young India is fed up with the Modi government's 'rank betrayal' adding that the government is 'crushing the dreams and aspirations of India's youth'.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 13 accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of thwarting the dreams of India's youth. Referring to a recent incident in Telangana, where a young woman climbed an electricity pole during PM Modi's rally, Kharge said "Young India is fed up".
Rally Incident
On November 11, a woman climbed up an electricity pole during Modi's election rally in Secunderabad, Telangana, The prime minister saw the event unfolding and requested her to get down.
“Please don't climb up the tower. The wire is not proper and may lead to a short circuit. It is not the right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you" he was heard saying.
Modi was at the rally organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of Scheduled Castes in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana, the youngest state of India, will have single-phase polling for 119 seats on November 30 with the counting of votes set for December 3, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
