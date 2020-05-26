Modi govt 2.0: BJP to hold 1,000 virtual rallies to mark one-year anniversary

New Delhi: To mark the completion of the first year of BJP-led government in its second term in office on May 30, the party is planning to hold over 1,000 virtual conferences by senior leaders and its workers will deliver a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 10 crore homes in the country.

The letter written by PM Modi will focus among other things on the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and precautions related to safety from COVID-19.

The letter written by PM Modi will focus among other things on the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and precautions related to safety from COVID-19.

BJP Chief JP Nadda is also scheduled to address the people through Facebook live on May 30.

Apart from this, senior leaders from both in the Centre and in states will hold close to 1000 virtual conferences of about one hour each, which shall include an address of 40 minutes and interactions.

The party is also planning 750 "rallies through video-conferencing" to take achievements of the government to people. The virtual rallies will be held all over the country with at least two rallies in large states and one in the smaller states.

The party will also hold 150 press conferences at media centres in a week. PM Modi had been sworn in for second successive term in office on May 30.

