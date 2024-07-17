’Modi govt committed cardinal sin’: Opposition after UNICEF reports 16 lakh ’zero vaccine’ kids in India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Modi government for “not vaccinating lakhs of children” in 2023. His comments came after a report revealed that India had the second-highest number of children who did not receive any vaccine at all in 2023.

Livemint
Updated17 Jul 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT_PRINT)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for "not vaccinating lakhs of children" in 2023. He said the "Modi Govt has committed a cardinal sin" as "neglect of immunisation means loss of precious lives."

Kharge said this while referring the 2023 WHO/UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC). As per the UNICEF report, India had the second-highest number of children who did not receive any vaccine at all.

The UNICEF report revealed that 10 countries across the world account for 59 percent of "zero dose children" –  who were "consistently missed and did not receive any vaccine in 2023". The reported that operationally, their number is estimated through the number of children who missed DTP1.

Also Read | Malaria vaccine: Serum Institute’s R21 doses administered in Ivory Coast

India was only next Nigeria on the "zero dose children" chart. While Nigeria had 2.1 million (21 lakh) "zero dose children", India's number was at 1.6 million (16 lakh). India was followed by Ethiopia, DR Congo, Sudan, Indinesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Angola and Pakistan (in the order with Pakistan at 10th spot.)

Congress, AAP slam govt over UNICEF report

Khrage took to social media platform X for hit out at the government over the UNICEF report.

He said, “The gains of India’s strong foundation in immunisation laid by the Congress party, has been shamelessly wasted by the Modi Govt, as 16 lakh children have not been provided the key vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) and measles shots in 2023, eroding the advantages made in 2022.”

Also Read | India recorded largest drop in routine childhood immunization in 2020: report

He further alleged that around half of the applications for assistance to children who became orphans during the COVID pandemic were rejected by the PM CARES Fund, “without providing any reasons.”

"Not only this, the rank apathy and flagrant disdain for COVID orphan children exposed by media reports shows, nearly 50 percent applications for assistance to such children were rejected by #PMCARES Fund, without providing any reasons!," Kharge posted on X.

 

Also Read | Delhi HC quashes CIC order on PM CARES Fund information disclosure

The Congress chief asked, "Narendra Modiji, how will we ensure ‘Viksit Bharat’ if our children aren’t taken care of? In reality, PM CARES only for vanity!"

The Aam Aadmi Pary also hit out the government over the UNICEF report and said, "Modi Govt has Failed on all Accounts."

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 09:55 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’Modi govt committed cardinal sin’: Opposition after UNICEF reports 16 lakh ’zero vaccine’ kids in India

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue