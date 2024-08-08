Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have decided to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, which will be introduced in the Parliament today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is slated to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8 to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties, and removal of encroachments.

Those opposing the bill said it will infringe the Rights to Property, Right to Religious Freedom besides encroaching on state powers. "The Bill can potentially infringe the property rights of individuals and religious institutions without adequate legal safeguards violating Article 300 a," said Hibi Eden, the Congress MP. Eden gave notice to oppose the bill in Lok Sabha. Another Congress MP, KC Venugopal, has also given notice to oppose the bill in Lok Sabha.

With over 40 amendments, the new bill proposes to revoke several clauses in the existing Waqf Act, 1995 – the law governing Waqf boards. Among other changes, the bill pitches for far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in central and state Waqf bodies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that the Bill be sent to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced. The government told the Business Advisory Committee that it would take a call after assessing the sense of Lok Sabha.

At the Committee meeting, the government said it would not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.



There is a strong possibility that the government may agree to refer the Bill, which some Muslim organisations oppose, to a parliamentary panel. Sources said some parties, which have supported the government's agenda, have also expressed their reservation over the proposed legislation.

"The way this bill is being brought, I would ask if it has been discussed within their alliance (NDA). Have JDU and TDP seen this Waqf bill and have given their consent? If it has not been done, then it is only important that whenever such a bill comes, all the stakeholders, parliamentarians must be heard and amendments to be made if needed," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP (Rajya Sabha) Priyanka Chaturvedi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Committee, which includes members from major parties and where the government discusses its proposed agenda, that the government will take a call whether or not to send the bill for parliamentary scrutiny, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Incidentally, the department-related standing committees of Lok Sabha are yet to be constituted. The House may form a separate panel without the standing committee to scrutinise the Bill if the government decides on such a course of action. The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

