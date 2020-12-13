Modi govt to deal sternly with 'Tukde Tukde gang': Ravi Shankar Prasad

The conference was also attended by Bihar BJP president and MP Sanjay Jaiswal, MLAs Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, Sanjeev Chaurasia and a host of other leaders. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of the big corporates. The Centre has maintained that MSP and Mandi mechanisms will stay. Prasad asserted that the three agri laws have been enacted to benefit farmers especially small and marginal ones across the country and wondered as why the opposition parties and farmers of Punjab are agitating against the laws which will free the farmers from shackles of Mandi system as they can sell their produce anywhere in the country.