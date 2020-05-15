Home > Politics > News > Modi hails agricultural reform initiatives announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Modi hails agricultural reform initiatives announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2020, 10:19 PM IST IANS

The package made public on Friday by the Finance Minister is part of 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by the PM

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the announcements related to agriculture and allied sectors made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day and said that these will help the rural economy.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "I welcome today's measures announced by FM @nsitharaman. They will help the rural economy, our hardworking farmers, fishermen, animal husbandry and dairy sectors. I specially welcome the reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost the income of farmers."

The package made public on Friday by the Finance Minister is part of 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by the PM.

Sitharaman on Friday came out with a slew of fiscal measures along with regulatory reforms to revive agriculture and allied sectors for 'self-reliant India'.

The Minister detailed eight unique steps backed by fiscal support to build local brands, cold-chain and warehousing infrastructure and promote animal husbandry and fisheries in the country.

Composition-wise, the scheme will include 11,000 crore for promotion of activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture, while the rest 9,000 crore will be spent for creating infrastructure such as fishing harbours, cold-chain and markets.

Sitharaman also announced the launch of a National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot-and-mouth disease and brucellosis, apart from an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund etc.

