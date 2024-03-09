Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress government, stating that the accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past five years would have taken the Congress 20 years to achieve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM is speaking at a public gathering in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, where he unveiled projects worth ₹55,600 crore in the Northeast, including the strategic Sela tunnel which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi said, “Today, I got the opportunity to be a part of all the Northeastern states in this festival of a developed Northeast. Our vision is that of 'Ashta Lakshmi' for the development of the Northeast. Our Northeast is becoming a strong link for trade and tourism with South Asia and East Asia." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further slammed Congress, “What BJP did in the last five years, Congress would have taken 20 years to complete these accomplishments."

PM Modi said that the Congress had neglected the border villages and termed it the last village. "But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Programme," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi hailed that BJP's primary goal is to ease the life of women in north eastern states.

The Sela tunnel, completed at a cost of approximately ₹825 crore, stands out as a remarkable engineering feat. Its construction aims to ensure all-weather connectivity to Tawang via the Sela pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a statement.

Initiated with the foundation stone laid by PM Modi in February 2019, this project not only promises a quicker and more efficient transportation route in the region but also holds strategic significance for the nation, given its proximity to the Chinese frontier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inauguration of the Sela tunnel was marked by the Prime Minister flagging off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus passing through it.

Additionally, the Prime Minister initiated the groundwork for numerous road developments, environmental initiatives, tourism projects, and the enhancement of educational institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, he launched approximately 1,100 projects as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state and inaugurated 170 telecom towers funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), which will bring connectivity to over 300 villages, among other benefits.

Moreover, the Prime Minister distributed over 35,000 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with a total cost of ₹450 crores.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

