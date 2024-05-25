‘Modi ki Guarantee’: BJP to pull off massive win in Lok Sabha 2024 Elections; Yogendra Yadav predicts
Psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav has joined political scientist Prashant Kishor and US poll expert Ian Bremmer in predicting another general election victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After famous political scientist Prashant Kishor and US poll expert Ian Bremmer, psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav has now predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pull off another general election triumph, dashing the Congress party's hope for an electoral revival, as per The Hindustan Times.