The importance of Narendra Modi's US visit

One of the key events in the US is a meeting of the leaders of the four Quad countries—the US, India, Japan and Australia—which have common interests—primarily, a free and open Indo-Pacific, against the backdrop of China’s military muscle flexing. They had held a virtual summit on 12 March when they agreed to boost covid vaccine production for countries in the Indo-Pacific. The understanding was that India would manufacture the vaccine, with Hyderabad-based Biological E receiving the nod from Johnson & Johnson. Japan would fund the project and Australia would help with distribution of vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.