Modi pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, says ‘recall his contributions…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the country in various roles.

Modi said on X, "Tributes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his contributions to our nation during his long years in public life." Singh headed the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014, and his tenure as finance minister in the government led by P V Narasimha Rao between 1991 and 1996 is considered an epochal period as India initiated market reforms and loosened state control of the economy.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, a village now in Pakistan, Manmohan Singh rose from modest origins to become a pivotal figure in India’s modern history. Singh was an eminent economist and served as the Reserve Bank of India Governor from 1982 to 1985.

He was India's 13th Prime Minister, holding office from 2004 to 2014. Between 1991 and 1996, Singh served as India's Finance Minister, during which he played a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive economic reforms that earned him worldwide recognition.

Why Manmohan Singh must be remembered? Under Manmohan Singh's leadership, India made remarkable strides in economic growth, social development, and global diplomacy. Landmark initiatives such as the rights-based welfare framework, the historic farm loan waiver, and the transformative Indo-US nuclear agreement stand out as defining achievements of his tenure.

In his maiden speech as Finance Minister in the Parliament on July 24, 1991, Singh famously quoted French writer and politician Victor Hugo, saying that “no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come”.

“I do not minimise the difficulties that lie ahead on the long and arduous journey on which we have embarked. But as Victor Hugo once said, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come”. I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea. Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome,” Singh said.

Thirty years later, on the anniversary of economic liberalisation on July 23 2021, Singh recalled Robert Frost’s poem, “But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep”.

A staunch advocate of fiscal prudence and economic stability, Singh navigated India through the global financial crisis of 2008 with policies that protected the economy from severe turbulence.

He also emphasised strengthening India’s global standing, fostering partnerships with world leaders, and oversaw the signing of the historic India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, ending India's nuclear isolation.

Singh's leadership was characterised by his quiet demeanour, intellectual depth and unwavering commitment to public service. Despite facing criticism and challenges, he remained a figure of integrity and a symbol of progress.

For many, his name remains synonymous with the transformative changes of that era. His government introduced landmark initiatives such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act (RTI) in 2005, which significantly improved transparency between the government and the public.

While India's economy grew at an average rate of 6.7% during the UPA years under Manmohan Singh, his second term (2009–2014) was marked by significant challenges.

Rising inflation, a slowdown in bureaucratic decision-making, often referred to as “policy paralysis”, and growing public perception of corruption, particularly around the telecom licensing policy, cast a shadow over the administration’s later years.

