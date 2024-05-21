In 1984, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India at 40 after his mother's assassination. He served until December 2, 1989, and was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 33rd death anniversary on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister posted on X, “On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Other Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.

In the post, Rahul said, “Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart."

Sachin Pilot wrote in a post on X, “I pay my respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Unique, historical and unforgettable works like computer and telecommunication revolution, empowerment of Panchayati Raj system, promoting youth participation in politics were done by Rajiv Gandhi ji. As the youngest Prime Minister, with his vision and strong will, he provided new momentum, direction and energy to the development of the country."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told PTI that Rajiv Gandhi's political life was very short but "hugely impactful" and he left behind numerous legacies, including the 1991 manifesto which promised liberalisation.

"These include the right of 18 year olds to vote; Constitutional empowerment of panchayats and nagarpalikas, including reservations for women in elections to them; peace in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Punjab; India's entry into the IT, computer and telecom era as a major power; the use of science & technology to address societal concerns and challenges; strengthening of India's space and nuclear programmes. And much more," he said.

In 1984, Rajiv Gandhi assumed leadership of the Congress Party after his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was assassinated. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40 when he took office in October of that year.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

(With inputs from agencies)

