Modi, Rahul focus on development agenda in Bihar campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit the ground running with public meetings on Wednesday for Assembly constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the ongoing Bihar elections.

Both the leaders focused on development. Modi attacked the Opposition, saying that “its aim was to stop development of the state", while Gandhi took on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for implementing “anti-people policies".

Modi addressed three public meetings during the day, in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, while Gandhi held public meetings in Darbhanga and West Champaran.

Gandhi focused his addresses on farm laws and the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. Modi, meanwhile, urged the people of Bihar to vote and support the NDA in the Assembly polls.

The NDA was working for the development of Bihar and to ensure a better life for the people of the state and make it self-reliant, while Opposition parties were eyeing the money that was meant for the development, Modi said at a public meeting in Darbhanga.

“People should vote and support the NDA for the development of Bihar. The next vision for Bihar is to make it self-reliant. The NDA is working to make Bihar self-reliant, but Opposition parties want an opportunity to loot the money meant for development. They are eyeing the money meant for the people of Bihar," said Modi.

There were two major threats that the people of Bihar face, Modi said. The first threat was from the covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the entire world, while the second threat was from people and political parties that can also make Bihar sick and stop the development of the state, he said.

“If people who are making Bihar sick see even a chance of returning to power, the development of the state will stop. It is possible that some of the major programmes that have been started would not be completed because of these people who do not care for the development of the state," Modi said at a public meeting in Patna.

The timing of the second round of public meetings by Modi was interesting as it came at a time when 71 Assembly constituencies in Bihar were voting in the first phase of polling on Wednesday.

Modi also brought up the Ram temple issue at the Darbhanga public meeting and said that Opposition parties were forced to celebrate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the judgement of the Supreme Court.

At a public meeting in West Champaran, Gandhi said that the motive of demonetization and the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic were the same, which is to destroy the lives of common citizens, including farmers and small traders.

Neither Modi nor chief minister Nitish Kumar talk about unemployment in Bihar, Gandhi said. The Mahagatbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, has a “new vision" for the state and its development, he said.

“Lockdown and demonetization had the same intention. Both of them were announced late in the evening suddenly without any time given to people. The aim of both was to destroy the businesses of small and medium traders, to impact farmers and to empty the pockets of the common people," Gandhi said.

“The youth here ask where they are going to get jobs. They are told they will not get it here and have to go to Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. This is the reality of the state. You should not think that you, the youth and farmers, are incapable. It is the chief minister of this state and the prime minister who are incapable," Gandhi said.

