Modi, Rahul hit campaign trail for third phase of Bihar elections

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit the campaign trail for the third phase of Bihar assembly elections, due later this week. On Tuesday, 94 assembly constituencies went to polls in the second phase.

RJD and Congress are alliance partners in Mahagatbandhan which includes the Left Parties and is the key challenger to chief minister Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in the state. After being in power for nearly 15 years, Kumar is seeking re-election in a joint bid with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had made the financially and socially weaker a partner in the development of the country and the same holds for Bihar. But Gandhi argued that neither the union nor the state government offered any help to migrant workers who were forced to return home on foot in the wake of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

Speaking at a public meeting, PM Modi said the assembly elections in Bihar were an opportunity to defeat dynasty politics, lawlessness, corruption, and scams and as such people should vote for development, law and order and a government that values democratic values and does not differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion.

Modi addressed two public rallies in Araria and Saharsa on Tuesday.

“The poor, Dalits, backwards are partners in the development of the country and Bihar. In this election, dynasty will lose and democracy will win, lawlessness will lose and development will win, arrogance will lose, corruption and scams will lose and it will be a victory of law and order and development of Bihar," said PM Modi in Araria.

Addressing the gathering in Saharsa, Modi said that people of Bihar had earlier defeated those who were against the development of the state and this time people would choose those who want to make the state self reliant.

“People who are opposed to the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai have all come together in this election. These people are unhappy with the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. People of Bihar will never support them. The message from Bihar is clear, we have to make Bihar self reliant and people are voting for it," the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Gandhi criticised the Modi government at the Centre and the Bihar government for the migrant crisis. "When migrant workers walked alone back to Bihar, Prime Minister did not help them. When you walked on foot, hungry and thirsty, neither Narendra Modi nor Nitish Kumar helped you."

He added that unemployment was one of the biggest issues in the state and neither of the two key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders were talking about it. He also referred to the recently passed farm bills, which have seen a lot of opposition from non-BJP ruled states.

Gandhi addressed another public meeting in Kishanganj. He is scheduled to address two public meetings on Wednesday in Bihar.

The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via