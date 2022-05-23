Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Modi says India committed to work with all Indo pacific countries

Modi says India committed to work with all Indo pacific countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 05:55 PM ISTLivemint

  • India is committed to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and believes that deepening economic engagement among partners is crucial for continued growth, peace, and prosperity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that New Delhi was committed to work with all countries in the Indo Pacific region for an inclusive and resilient economic framework for prosperity, which will also be the engine for global economic growth.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that New Delhi was committed to work with all countries in the Indo Pacific region for an inclusive and resilient economic framework for prosperity, which will also be the engine for global economic growth.

Speaking at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) in Tokyo by US President Joe Biden, Modi called for finding common solutions to tackle economic challenges of region.

Speaking at the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) in Tokyo by US President Joe Biden, Modi called for finding common solutions to tackle economic challenges of region.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A statement from Prime Minister’s Office said besides Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, leaders of other partners countries such as Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, were virtually present.

IPEF seeks to strengthen economic partnership amongst participating countries with the objective of enhancing resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

“Announcement of IPEF is a declaration of collective desire to make the Indo-Pacific region an engine of global economic growth," the statement said quoting Modi.

India has historically been at the centre of trade flows in the Indo-Pacific region, having the world’s oldest commercial port in Lohtal, Gujarat, the statement said, adding that Modi called for finding common and creative solutions to tackle economic challenges of the region.

Modi expressed India’s commitment towards working with all Indo-Pacific countries for an IPEF which is both inclusive and flexible. The Prime Minister underlined that the foundation of resilient supply chains must be trust, transparency and timeliness, the statement said.

“India is committed to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and believes that deepening economic engagement among partners is crucial for continued growth, peace, and prosperity. India is keen to collaborate with partner countries under the IPEF and work towards advancing regional economic connectivity, integration and boosting trade and investment within the region," the statement said.

With Monday’s launch, partner countries will begin discussions focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and achieving shared goals, the statement said.