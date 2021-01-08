Modi should take Covid vaccine first: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

After Manish Tewari and Akhilesh Yadav have shown concerns regarding Covid-19 vaccine, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav today joined the opposition who are against taking the vaccine shot.

The RJD leader on Friday told ANI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, then, we will also take it." The comments come three days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government was all prepared for administering Covid 19 vaccinations across the state.

On Tuesday, the Bihar chief minister said, “We are prepared for administering vaccination in Bihar," and spelled out the priority list for the vaccination drive.

“The vaccination will be done in accordance with the Centres guidelines and priority will be given to those who are more than 50 years of age or are involved in professions like health care, frontline workers, priority age groups, public representatives, all people engaged in government works, contract workers, shopkeepers, traders and all vulnerable groups, etc.," the CM had said.

Recently, several Congress leaders including Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have expressed their apprehensions regarding Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech and recently approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). “A number of eminent etymologists and other medical practitioners have expressed surprise with regard to the fact that this vaccine has been cleared without phase III trials having been completed," Tewari said. “This obviously raises questions with regard to the efficacy of the vaccine."

“In other words, those Indians who would be administered Covaxin would, in effect, be volunteers for the required third stage clinical trial - without the mandatory ‘informed consent’. This is, to put it mildly, highly unusual. It is also ethically dubious," Tharoor said.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, “Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister @drharshvardhan should clarify."





