Modi should take Covid vaccine first: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Recently, several Congress leaders including Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have expressed their apprehensions regarding Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech and recently approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). “A number of eminent etymologists and other medical practitioners have expressed surprise with regard to the fact that this vaccine has been cleared without phase III trials having been completed," Tewari said. “This obviously raises questions with regard to the efficacy of the vaccine."