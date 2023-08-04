As reported by ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The world and the country know that this has been done to shut Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament, on the orders and directions of the ruling party. What was the fault of Rahul Gandhi that he will apologise?... Rahul Gandhi is not someone who will apologise. This is not because of the arrogance but because he has not done injustice..."