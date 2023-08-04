Rahul Gandhi to return as Wayanad MP? Here's what lies ahead for Congress leader after SC verdict3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Supreme Court of India has stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction order in Modi surname defamation case, allowing him to contest elections.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. The Supreme Court has said that there was no reason given by the trial court judge in Gujarat for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.