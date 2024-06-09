Modi 3.0 Cabinet: ‘Mujhe toh kuch pta hi nahi hai abhi..,’ says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on getting ministerial post
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Intense negotiations are underway among BJP leadership and its allies to allocate ministerial berths within the NDA for the new government. BJP expected to retain significant portfolios, while allies may receive between five and eight cabinet berths.
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.