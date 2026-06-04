Modi to become India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister on June 10, surpassing Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become India's longest-serving elected prime minister on June 10. With this milestone, PM Modi will overtake Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as the country's longest-serving leader elected to the office.

PM Modi took oath as prime minister for the first time on 26 May, 2014. He is into his third term as PM and will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office on 10 June.

The record for the longest stint before PM Modi is held by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as Prime Minister of India for 16 years and 4,398 days.

Modi has already overtaken former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s longest uninterrupted tenure on 25 July, 2025. Indira Gandhi served continuously as prime minister from 24 January, 1966, to 24 March 1977 – a tenure of 4,077 days.

Over all Nehru was PM for 6131 days including May 27, 1964 the day died before completing his third term in office. Nehru was elected Prime Minister after the Congress party won the first general elections in 1951-52 and then in 1957 and 1962.

Modi has already matched Nehru in leading their respective parties to victory in three consecutiveLok Sabha elections.As an elected head of a government, in the state and at the Centre, Modi already enjoys the longest stint.

Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister of India again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She was India's first and, to date, only female prime minister, and a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of theIndian National Congress(INC).

Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, and the mother ofRajiv Gandhi, who succeeded her as prime minister. Gandhi's cumulative tenure as prime minister was 15 years and 350 days.

Modi first PM born after Independence Modi, the first prime minister born after Independence, is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM. TheGujarat-born leaderis also the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.