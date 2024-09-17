Modi turns 74 today: ‘Decisive, inspiration for peace for the world… ’- how BJP leaders extend birthday wishes to the PM

Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74 on Tuesday, September 17. The leaders called the Prime Minister a ‘decisive’, ‘visionary’ leader who is ‘inspiration for peace and empathy’ for people across the world.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950 in the Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana, Modi served as Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years over four terms making him the longest-serving CM of the state before he became Prime Minister for the first time in 2014.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 74 today: A time line of his life and rise in BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Modi has linked everything with his vision of ‘New India.’ “With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare,” Shah said in a post on X.

'Inspiration for peace and empathy'

"In Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world," Shah added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. "Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji." he wrote on social media platform X.

Modi will mark his 74th birthday with a visit to Odisha and the inauguration of key welfare schemes, including ‘Subhadra Yojana’ – the financial assistance scheme will provide ₹10,000 to over 1 crore poor women every year.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

BJP President JP Nadda also wished PM Modi. “Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape. The goal of building a 'developed India' has become the resolve of every person. Your leadership and guidance is always an inspiration for millions of BJP workers,” Nadda said in a post.

Unwavering Dedication "Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations," Saha said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life," Shinde said.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 74 today: A look at how he celebrated his birthday in last 5 years

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.

Famous sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "May Mahaprabhu's blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realized. Happy birthday, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodiji," he wrote on X.

He also dedicated a sand art to PM Modi. "Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!" he added.

Modi will also inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar. According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School of Bhubaneswar.

During his stay in the slum, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the PM Awas beneficiaries. The PM will leave the slum and later go to the Janata Maidan, where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana.