Modi turns 75: BJP launches 15-day ‘Seva Parv 2025’ to honour PM's spirit of service - Here's all to know about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, September 17. To mark his birthday, the BJP on Wednesday launched a 15-day digital volunteering initiative on the NaMo App—Seva Parv 2025.

The initiative, which will run until October 2, will honour PM Modi's lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva.

About Seva Parv 2025 Seva Parv 2025 is an initiative inviting citizens to join hands in acts of service to mark PM Modi’s birthday. It aims to bring to life a collection of interactive experiences on the NaMo App, inspired by the prime minister's guiding mantra – “Seva he sankalp, rashtra pratham he prerna”.

The initiative also aims to empower participants to live these ideals - offering seva, discovering the Prime Minister’s inspiring journey, and sharing heartfelt wishes in creative ways.

The Seva Parv is packed with seva-inspired modules, lively quizzes, immersive exhibitions, and more for “citizens to step into the nation-first spirit that defines the Prime Minister’s legacy”.

Seva Parv 2025: What are the activities planned on NaMo App? Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva Under this, citizens are motivated to contribute to a nationwide seva movement by choosing from 15 predefined activities such as planting a tree under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, donating blood, or participating in the Swachh Bharat campaign.