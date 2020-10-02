Modi wishes Trump, Melania speedy recover after they test positive for covid-19

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery within an hour of the US president revealing that he had tested positive for covid-19.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Modi said in a Twitter post in response to Trump’s tweet making public his condition.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump said in his post. This post came three hours after another in which he said Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the US president, has tested positive for the coronavirus and as a consequence, he and First Lady Melania Trump were going into quarantine.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and accompanied him to Cleveland for the presidential debate earlier this week along with other senior aides.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump said in his earlier post. The White House had said in a statement after Hicks tested positive that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.

The US president has been under attack for his rather erratic strategy to tackle the pandemic at home. He has called for reopening of businesses and educational institutions and questioned the use of masks to keep infection at bay while medical experts in the US cautioned against both. Trump’s handling of the pandemic was one of the issues debated with Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden earlier this week with sharp exchanges between the two. With more than seven million cases, the US tops the list of countries with the highest number of infections.

News of Trump testing positive has come in the midst of the election season and it is unclear how long it will be before the president gets back into active campaign mode. The US goes to the polls on 3 November.

Trump is one of many leaders and politicians who have tested positive for covid-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care for covid-19 earlier this year while Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro too had been infected. In India, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu this week revealed he had tested positive for covid-19. Others who have been affected include Home Minister Amit Shah and Shipping and Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari.

