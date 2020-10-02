Modi wishes Trump, Melania speedy recover after they test positive for covid-19

The US president has been under attack for his rather erratic strategy to tackle the pandemic at home. He has called for reopening of businesses and educational institutions and questioned the use of masks to keep infection at bay while medical experts in the US cautioned against both. Trump’s handling of the pandemic was one of the issues debated with Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden earlier this week with sharp exchanges between the two. With more than seven million cases, the US tops the list of countries with the highest number of infections.