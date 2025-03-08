Mahila Samridhi Scheme: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for just approving 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' and not depositing monthly aid of ₹2,500 in the accounts of the women. The AAP leader also said that Modi's guarantee was a jumla.

A welfare scheme aimed at providing a financial assistance of ₹2,500-per-month each to poor women was one of the key promises made by the BJP during the campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls held in February.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader mounted the attack after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the allocation of ₹5,100 crore for the scheme's implementation.

Gupta said a committee headed by her has been formed to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana,

However, reacting to Delhi government's announcement, Atishi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee a ‘jumla’ and alleged that the saffron party had misled voters.

“The women of Delhi are waiting to see ₹2,500 messages on their phones. PM Modi in one of his rally promised that on 8th March ₹2,500 will be deposited into the account of the women. But today, the BJP-led Delhi govt has proven that it wasn't PM Mod's guarantee but 'jumla'.”

Stating that leave alone giving the money, Atishi added, "The women didn't even get a scheme or portal for registration. They got a 4-member committee."

“The BJP has proved that this is just the beginning, all the promises in their Sankalp Patra will also prove to be false,” added Atishi.

To oversee the implementation of the scheme, a committed headed by Gupta has been formed. Senior ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra will also be part of the committee.

The government said that a dedicated web portal will be launched for registrations under the scheme.

“This initiative is a step towards fulfilling our promise to the women of Delhi. By providing direct financial assistance, we are ensuring economic security, greater independence, and empowerment for women across the city,” said the government.