Mohan Bhagwat: India's rise must bring peace and prosperity to the world

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said India's emergence as a "Vishwaguru" should be guided by its civilisational values and aimed at bringing peace and prosperity to the world.

Bhagwat also stressed the dignity of labour, equitable distribution of prosperity, ethical wealth creation and the role of the younger generation in nation-building.

Advertisement

Delivering the keynote address at the 18th BML Munjal Awards organised by Hero Enterprise in New Delhi on 15 June, the RSS chief said Bharat is not merely a geographical entity but an enduring civilisation that has survived invasions, foreign rule and historical upheavals.

"The Ganga has been flowing for thousands of years. It is ancient, yet the water flowing in it is always new. The Ganga is both eternal and ever-renewing. Bharat too is eternal and ever-renewing. Bharat is not merely the name of a geographical territory. Bharat is the name of an existence, a civilisational identity," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Bhagwat said India's growth would benefit not only the country but the entire world.

Advertisement

"When Bharat rises, it is not only India that benefits. When Bharat grows, peace and happiness spread across the world. In one effort, three purposes are served: the welfare of the individual, the welfare of the nation, and the welfare of future generations," he said.

'India to be global leader in the coming decades' Expressing confidence about India's future, Bhagwat said the country can emerge as a global leader in the coming decades.

"I believe that in the next 20 to 30 years, Bharat will become the number one nation in the world. Bharat will become a Vishwaguru. It will become powerful, but it will use that power for the welfare of the world. Bharat will become a guide to humanity. That is our vision," he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Muslims can come to Sangh, but with a condition

Bhagwat said India must prepare its younger generation to carry forward the values of service, patriotism and character.

"This opportunity stands before us. We must prepare people for it. We must inspire them with a spirit of hard work and service. We must awaken in them the aspiration to strengthen Bharat," he said.

"The coming generation will carry forward the values of service, patriotism and character. Through our own lives and examples, we must show them the way," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said India has ideas that can help address global challenges such as environmental degradation and unsustainable consumption.

"The Earth can sustain humanity, but greed creates imbalance...We often regard the American standard of living as among the best. But if all 1.42 billion Indians were to consume resources at the same level as the average American, one earth would not be enough. We would need six earths.

Advertisement

"The problem is that such consumption does not adequately consider that the rest of the world also has a claim on these resources. This happens when the sense that we are all connected is missing," he said.

India must not imitate other nations: Bhagwat The RSS chief said India must not imitate other nations.

"If Bharat becomes a superpower and starts behaving like America or other powerful nations, then that will not be Bharat. When Bharat awakens and becomes capable, peace and happiness come to the world. Relations among people become more harmonious and peaceful," he said.

Bhagwat said India's approach towards its neighbours is guided by a sense of duty and concern rather than narrow self-interest. "The Maldives faced a water crisis when it was under Chinese influence. Who supplied water? Not China, but India. Sri Lanka had strained relations with us, and China was expanding its influence there. When Sri Lanka collapsed economically, who helped? India did. China did not," he said.

Advertisement

Bhagwat said India may not yet be wealthy enough to help other countries on a large scale, but it still extends support when neighbours face difficulties.

"We are not yet prosperous enough to provide massive assistance to other countries, though we are progressing in that direction. Yet we do not stop to calculate these things. If a neighbour is in distress, we help. That is our nature, our character and our dharma," he said.

He said India has a unique role to play in addressing global challenges.

"The world is searching for solutions to many of its problems. Some issues have been addressed successfully elsewhere, but there are certain unfinished tasks that only Bharat can complete because of its civilisational wisdom," Bhagwat said.

Advertisement

When Bharat rises, it is not only India that benefits. When Bharat grows, peace and happiness spread across the world.

The RSS chief also stressed ethical wealth creation and responsible use of income. He said no single organisation, political party or individual can accomplish the task of national reconstruction alone and called for collective efforts to build a prosperous, ethical and environmentally sustainable India.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer