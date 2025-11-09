Mohan Bhagwat rubbishes RSS registration row — ‘Even Hindu Dharma not registered’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday dismissed the ongoing row over the registration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as an organisation and said that even the Hindu Dharma is not registered.

Addressing the “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons” in Bengaluru, Bhagwat said that after Independence, the Indian government did not make it compulsory to register.

In a veiled remark against Congress leaders who criticised the RSS for operating without registration, Bhagwat asked, “Should we have registered RSS with the British government as it was established in 1925?” He continued, “We are categorised as a body of individuals; we are a recognised organisation.”

The RSS chief said that the organisation was banned thrice, “which means the government had recognised us; if we didn’t exist, whom would they have banned?”

“Each time, the ban was dismissed by the Courts, and the RSS was recognised as a legal organisation. Many questions have been raised in Parliament and elsewhere,” he said. He continued, “Legally, we are an organisation; we are not unconstitutional. So, there’s no need for registration.”

“Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered,” Bhagwat added.

According to Bhagwat, the Income Tax department and courts have termed RSS as a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax.

On the issue of RSS respecting only the saffron flags and not recognising the Indian tri-colour, Bhagwat said while saffron is treated as a Guru in RSS it has high respect for the Indian tri-colour.

“The national flag was first decided to be traditional 'Bhagwa' in 1933, but Mahatma Gandhi intervened for some reasons and suggested three colours, with 'Bhagwa' on top of it. The Sangh has always respected the Tiranga flag,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat's remarks came as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently said RSS should be banned.