Active Stocks
Wed May 08 2024 15:59:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.05 1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 810.40 1.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.90 2.25%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.90 0.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,482.20 -1.61%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Molestation case: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police
BackBack

Molestation case: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Kolkata police had requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerning the molestation charge. However, the Bengal Governor Ananda Bose directed his staff not to cooperate with the police.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File) (HT_PRINT)Premium
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File) (HT_PRINT)

Following the molestation charge levelled by women employees against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, Kolkata Raj Bhavan on Wednesday said it is willing to show the CCTV footage related to the case to 100 people, but not to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and "her police".

Kolkata police had requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerning the molestation charge. However, the Governor directed his staff not to cooperate with the police.

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'SACH KE SAAMNE' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X handle.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue