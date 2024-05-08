Molestation case: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police
Kolkata police had requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerning the molestation charge. However, the Bengal Governor Ananda Bose directed his staff not to cooperate with the police.
Following the molestation charge levelled by women employees against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, Kolkata Raj Bhavan on Wednesday said it is willing to show the CCTV footage related to the case to 100 people, but not to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and "her police".