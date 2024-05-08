Kolkata police had requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerning the molestation charge. However, the Bengal Governor Ananda Bose directed his staff not to cooperate with the police.

Following the molestation charge levelled by women employees against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, Kolkata Raj Bhavan on Wednesday said it is willing to show the CCTV footage related to the case to 100 people, but not to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and "her police". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'SACH KE SAAMNE' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

