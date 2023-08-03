Narendra Modi-led government is all set to introduce the digital personal data protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday. According to Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is set to be brought to Parliament, classified as a Financial Bill. “How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly? If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota which seems to be the intent of getting it classed as a Financial Bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it. It can only recommend non binding changes to Lok Sabha. The latest iteration of this Bill mocks the efforts put in by the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill led by two @BJP4India members @ppchaudharybjp & @M_Lekhi respectively. It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC again," Manish Tewari tweeted early morning sharing the copy of the presidential order classifying the bill as a Money Bill. The circular read: The President having been informed of the subject matter of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, recommends to the House the introduction of the Bill under Article 117(1) of the Constitution and consideration under Article 117 (3) of the Constitution. What Govt has to say about this? As per media reports, the government has confirmed that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill being introduced today in Lok Sabha is being brought as a normal Bill, not a money bill.

However, Mint could not independently verify this.

The government had in August last year withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019, and issued a new version of the draft bill in November 2022.

With the introduction, the bill will be a step closer to India having its first law on data privacy and data protection. The bill needs to be passed by both houses of Parliament.

Difference between money and ordinary bills

Ordinary bills need the approval of both houses, while the money bill does not require the approval of the Rajya Sabha.