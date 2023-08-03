Money bill vs normal bill: Govt refutes rumours around Data Protection Bill. Details here1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:27 AM IST
The Indian government is set to introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in Parliament. There is confusion over whether it will be classified as a Financial Bill or a regular bill
Narendra Modi-led government is all set to introduce the digital personal data protection bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday. According to Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is set to be brought to Parliament, classified as a Financial Bill.
The circular read: The President having been informed of the subject matter of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, recommends to the House the introduction of the Bill under Article 117(1) of the Constitution and consideration under Article 117 (3) of the Constitution.
What Govt has to say about this?
As per media reports, the government has confirmed that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill being introduced today in Lok Sabha is being brought as a normal Bill, not a money bill.
However, Mint could not independently verify this.
The government had in August last year withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019, and issued a new version of the draft bill in November 2022.
With the introduction, the bill will be a step closer to India having its first law on data privacy and data protection. The bill needs to be passed by both houses of Parliament.
Difference between money and ordinary bills
Ordinary bills need the approval of both houses, while the money bill does not require the approval of the Rajya Sabha.