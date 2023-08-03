“How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly? If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota which seems to be the intent of getting it classed as a Financial Bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it. It can only recommend non binding changes to Lok Sabha. The latest iteration of this Bill mocks the efforts put in by the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill led by two @BJP4India members @ppchaudharybjp & @M_Lekhi respectively. It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC again," Manish Tewari tweeted early morning sharing the copy of the presidential order classifying the bill as a Money Bill.