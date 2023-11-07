Money laundering case: Bombay HC dismisses Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea against 'illegal' arrest
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal had filed a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition, claiming that he was illegally arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the bank loan default case.
The Bombay High Court rejected the plea filed by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal against his "illegal" arrest in a money laundering case. The court reportedly said on Tuesday that the plea was not maintainable.
