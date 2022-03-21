Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Money laundering case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in Delhi

Money laundering case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday left for the national capital to face the Enforcement Directorate.
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was once questioned in this case in September last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Officials said Abhishek Banerjee's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is expected to be confronted with some "evidences" gathered by investigators in the case, PTI reported.

Officials said Abhishek Banerjee's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is expected to be confronted with some "evidences" gathered by investigators in the case, PTI reported.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was once questioned in this case in September last year. His wife Rujira also left with him for Delhi and is expected to be examined by the agency in the same case on Tuesday.

The ED summons against the two came after the Delhi High Court on March 11 dismissed a plea by the couple challenging the agency notices asking them to appear in the national capital instead of Kolkata.

The agency lodged the case under the provisions of the PMLA based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!