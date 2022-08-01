Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Money laundering probe: Court sends Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4

Money laundering probe: Court sends Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrested by the ED in a money laundering case
2 min read . 03:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • ED on Monday produced Sanjay Raut in a special court who has been arrested for case-linked irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The session court on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought eight days' custody of Raut. Meanwhile, Raut's lawyer told the court that his client's arrest is "politically motivated". Raut's lawyer added, "He is a patient with a heart-related ailment. He had also undergone surgery. Papers related to this have been presented before the court".

The session court on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought eight days' custody of Raut. Meanwhile, Raut's lawyer told the court that his client's arrest is "politically motivated". Raut's lawyer added, "He is a patient with a heart-related ailment. He had also undergone surgery. Papers related to this have been presented before the court".

The anti-money laundering agency on Monday produced Raut in a special court who has been arrested for case-linked irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

The anti-money laundering agency on Monday produced Raut in a special court who has been arrested for case-linked irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

He was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai shortly after Sunday midnight after the agency searched his residence.

He was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai shortly after Sunday midnight after the agency searched his residence.

On Sunday, ED reportedly seized 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut.

On Sunday, ED reportedly seized 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut.

Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.

Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.

Sanjay Raut has told the media, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra".

Sanjay Raut has told the media, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra".

He also said that "Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party".

He also said that "Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party".

Meanwhile, Raut's close aide and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray met the MP's family member.

Meanwhile, Raut's close aide and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray met the MP's family member.

Thackeray visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

Thackeray visited Raut's residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

At Raut's residence, Thackeray met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters, and other family members. Raut's mother and wife had turned emotional while he was being taken away by the ED on Sunday.

At Raut's residence, Thackeray met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters, and other family members. Raut's mother and wife had turned emotional while he was being taken away by the ED on Sunday.

Raut was summoned by the ED on June 28 this year in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Raut was summoned by the ED on June 28 this year in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.

Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.

In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its investigation.

In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its investigation.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.