Money laundering probe: Court sends Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4

ED on Monday produced Sanjay Raut in a special court who has been arrested for case-linked irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai
The session court on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought eight days' custody of Raut. Meanwhile, Raut's lawyer told the court that his client's arrest is "politically motivated". Raut's lawyer added, "He is a patient with a heart-related ailment. He had also undergone surgery. Papers related to this have been presented before the court".
The anti-money laundering agency on Monday produced Raut in a special court who has been arrested for case-linked irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.
He was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai shortly after Sunday midnight after the agency searched his residence.
On Sunday, ED reportedly seized ₹11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut.
Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Raut had denied the allegations and said he was framed owing to political vendetta.
Sanjay Raut has told the media, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra".
He also said that "Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party".