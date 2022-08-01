Money laundering probe: Court sends Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4

The session court on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought eight days' custody of Raut. Meanwhile, Raut's lawyer told the court that his client's arrest is "politically motivated". Raut's lawyer added, "He is a patient with a heart-related ailment. He had also undergone surgery. Papers related to this have been presented before the court".

