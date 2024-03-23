‘Money trail to BJP account…’: AAP flags massive electoral bond donation by Sharat Chandra Reddy, seeks Nadda's arrest
AAP questions lack of money trail in excise policy scam, accuses BJP of receiving funds through electoral bonds. Atishi challenges PM Modi and ED to arrest BJP president JP Nadda over the issue.
Delhi Minister Atishi cited electoral bond data on Saturday to accuse the BJP of receiving the "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts. The remarks came following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ case, with the senior politician insisting that probe agencies had so far failed to establish a money trail with AAP leaders. She also flagged multi-crore electoral bond donations by Aurobindo Pharma Director Sarath Chandra Reddy and sought the arrest of BJP national president JP Nadda.