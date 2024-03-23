AAP questions lack of money trail in excise policy scam, accuses BJP of receiving funds through electoral bonds. Atishi challenges PM Modi and ED to arrest BJP president JP Nadda over the issue.

Delhi Minister Atishi cited electoral bond data on Saturday to accuse the BJP of receiving the "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts. The remarks came following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ case, with the senior politician insisting that probe agencies had so far failed to establish a money trail with AAP leaders. She also flagged multi-crore electoral bond donations by Aurobindo Pharma Director Sarath Chandra Reddy and sought the arrest of BJP national president JP Nadda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sharat Chandra Reddy clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and has nothing to do with AAP. As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the ED. After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy matter. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?" the AAP lawmaker asked.

She also claimed that the Aurobindo Pharma executive had donated electoral bonds worth ₹4.5 crore to the BJP. Atishi noted that no illegal money was recovered during ED's raid at Delhi's CM residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He (Sharat Chandra Reddy) gave electoral bonds worth ₹4.5 crore to BJP. And then also gave bonds worth ₹55 crores. Where is the money trail? Money trail money was found in BJP's account. I challenge Prime Minister Narendra ad ED, to arrest BJP national president JP Nadda," the AAP leader said.

ALSO READ: India protests Germany's remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: 'Most unwarranted' Newly released electoral bond data indicates that Aurobindo Pharma purchased electoral bonds worth ₹52 crore between April 2021 and November 2023. A significant chunk of this was donated to the BJP — including a purchase of ₹5 crore on November 15, 2022. The bonds were encashed on November 21 by the BJP — five days after Reddy was arrested.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday night after he skipped nine summons and dubbed them “illegal". The Aam Aadmi Party has announced plans to “gherao" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Chief Minister Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

