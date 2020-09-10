Monsoon session: House, govt to take call on Dy Speaker election, says Om Birla

Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures being taken because of the pandemic, such as testing of MPs, staggered seating arrangements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate the members. Birla said 257 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha hall, 172 in Lok Sabha gallery, 60 in Rajya Sabha and 51 in Rajya Sabha gallery.