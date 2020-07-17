Home >Politics >News >Monsoon session in MP Assembly cancelled

MADHYA PRADESH : Amid the COVID-19 spread, the Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, has been cancelled.

This decision was made in an all-party meeting at the Assembly in Bhopal on Friday.

With 91 MLAs, Congress would have been the main opposition party in the house.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded 20378 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 5562 are active cases and 14127 have been discharged/migrated/cured. So far, 689 people have died after contracting the lethal infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to inaugurate 750 MW Madhya Pradesh Solar Project: 5 things to know

1 min read . 10 Jul 2020
The latest development is seen as a bid to send a strong message to the rebel faction (Himanshu Vyas/HT)

Congress suspends two MLAs from primary membership over horse trading charges

2 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Jagdeep is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved

Veteran actor Jagdeep 'Soorma Bhopali' of Sholay dies at 81

1 min read . 08 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout