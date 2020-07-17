Monsoon session in MP Assembly cancelled

MADHYA PRADESH : Amid the COVID-19 spread, the Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, has been cancelled.

This decision was made in an all-party meeting at the Assembly in Bhopal on Friday.

This decision was made in an all-party meeting at the Assembly in Bhopal on Friday.

With 91 MLAs, Congress would have been the main opposition party in the house.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded 20378 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 5562 are active cases and 14127 have been discharged/migrated/cured. So far, 689 people have died after contracting the lethal infection.

