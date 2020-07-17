Subscribe
Monsoon session in MP Assembly cancelled
Bhopal: Protem Speaker of the State Assembly Rameshwar Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of opposition Kamal Nath and others during a meeting ahead of the monsoon-cum -budget session of Assembly, in Bhopal, Friday, July 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Monsoon session in MP Assembly cancelled

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST ANI

Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 spread

MADHYA PRADESH : Amid the COVID-19 spread, the Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, has been cancelled.

This decision was made in an all-party meeting at the Assembly in Bhopal on Friday.

With 91 MLAs, Congress would have been the main opposition party in the house.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded 20378 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 5562 are active cases and 14127 have been discharged/migrated/cured. So far, 689 people have died after contracting the lethal infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

