The government is poised to present a bill in parliament on Monday aimed at gaining control over services and officers' postings in Delhi. As per media reports, this move sets the stage for a potential confrontation with the opposition. Prior to being introduced as a bill, the proposal had been enacted as an ordinance. Here are the top ten updates.

1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has emerged as a unifying factor for the opposition, rallying them against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

2. The draft bill, intended to replace the existing ordinance that establishes an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government, has been shared among the Members of Parliament (MPs) for review and consideration.

3. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has expressed strong opposition to the bill. In addition to AAP, the Congress party and other opposition parties have also voiced their disapproval of the proposed legislation.

4. The opposition's insistence on having Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Manipur ethnic conflict in parliament has disrupted the proceedings of the legislative body.

5. Home Minister Amit Shah has unequivocally stated his willingness to participate in a parliamentary discussion concerning the Manipur issue.

6. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to engage in a discussion, the opposition rejected it and took a final step by proposing a no-confidence motion against the government. This motion was intended to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Manipur violence in parliament.

7. The opposition is displeased with the government's decision to continue with its legislative plans while the Lok Sabha Speaker has accepted the no-confidence motion.

8. While the notice for moving the no-confidence motion is pending before the house, the government has put forth a list of 13 draft legislations for consideration and approval in Lok Sabha. As reported by PTI, while the opposition has now given notice for a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, the government has defended its handling of the Manipur situation, stressing that it has been more proactive than the governments of the past when ethnic violence had erupted in the state.

9. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi issued a challenge to the opposition, saying, “They have suddenly brought the no-confidence motion. Does that mean no government business should take place? If they have the numbers, they should defeat the bills on the floor of the house."

10. In the past two days, members of the recently established opposition coalition INDIA visited the violence-affected state of Manipur. It is anticipated that their visit might provide them with additional ammunition to criticize the Modi government when the parliamentary session commences today.

(With inputs from agencies)