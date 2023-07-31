Monsoon Session: No-confidence motion, Delhi Services Bill to reignite storm in house this week. 10 key updates2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Since its commencement on July 20, the monsoon session of Parliament has been marked by disruptions as opposition members persistently push for a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur situation and demand a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter.
The government is poised to present a bill in parliament on Monday aimed at gaining control over services and officers' postings in Delhi. As per media reports, this move sets the stage for a potential confrontation with the opposition. Prior to being introduced as a bill, the proposal had been enacted as an ordinance. Here are the top ten updates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×