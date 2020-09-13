Monsoon session: Om Birla hopeful for presence of all members,a fruitful session

NEW DELHI : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that he is hopeful that all members will be present and will engage in fruitful discussions in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Addressing media after chairing the meet of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) , Birla said, "The members of this House i.e. leaders of all political parties in this house have taken a pledge to uphold and carry out their Constitutional duties and responsibilities even during this time of crises."

"I hope that in these trying times, all members will be present and will engage in fruitful discussions," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

"We will run the House with the cooperation of all members for the fulfilment of expectations and aspirations of the people," he said.

While speaking to ANI, Birla said that testing arrangments have been made inside the Parliament premises for the entire session lasting 18 days and the members are also expected to cooperate.

Birla said, "We have got all the members tested. If necessary, and if they show symptoms then testing facilities are available for them inside the Parliament premises for 18 days. COVID-19 test has also been arranged for their family members, so that, in case of any symptoms, we can get the tests done and it is expected that if there is any symptom, then they should not participate in the Parliament's proceedings till their report comes."

The Lok Sabha Speaker added that sanitizers will be avaliable at every gate, a Covid control room has also been made for the convenience of the members.

Birla said that all the visiting members have been requested to wear masks. "We have also sent masks and sanitizers to their homes through DRDO and other institutions. And all the information about the security arrangements has been given to the honorable members," he added.

He also inspected the arrangements made at the Parliament and its premises, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

