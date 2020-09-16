Home >Politics >News >Monsoon session: Opposition parties corner BJP over handling of covid, lockdown
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway amid covid pandemic, (Photo: PTI)
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway amid covid pandemic, (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon session: Opposition parties corner BJP over handling of covid, lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 04:24 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • An unprecedented and harsh lockdown notwithstanding, there has been a relentless rise in infections in the country. India on Wednesday reported 90,123 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's case load to 50,20,360

NEW DELHI: On the third day of the Parliament's monsoon session, opposition parties sought to corner the Centre over health minister Harsh Vardhan's claims that the lockdown prevented 14-29 lakh covid-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths in the country.

“The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we’ve reached this conclusion," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in the Rajya Sabha. "Covid-19 is an unprecedented event, an event that no one could have predicted... but the question is how prepared were we (for the lockdown)?"

Responding to Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the chief ministers were consulted several times and states did not oppose the lockdown.

An unprecedented and harsh lockdown notwithstanding, there has been a relentless rise in infections in the country. India on Wednesday reported 90,123 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's case load to 50,20,360. Of the total, 9,95,933 are active cases while 39,42,361 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the government has said.

Derek O' Brien, from the Trinamool Congress, said a 21-day lockdown was announced with a notice of four hours. "My question to the government is this, was at least one video conference held before March 26 for coronavirus?"

He added that of every 100 spent on public health, states have contributed 63 but the Centre wants to take all the credit. "This government needs the humility to work with states."

Members have also objected to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's decision to club clarifications on health minister’s statement on the pandemic with a debate on Covid-19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
CII is the number used to arrive at the inflation-adjusted cost of acquisition of assets and investments while calculating LTCG from such assets (Photo: iStock)

Parliamentary panel suggests abolishing LTCG tax on startups

2 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Health minister Harsh Vardhan said the lockdown helped prevent 1.4 to 2.9 million cases.

25 MPs test positive for covid on day one of monsoon session

2 min read . 15 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout