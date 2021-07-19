Monsoon session: PM Modi calls for meaningful discussions on pandemic

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for meaningful discussions in Parliament about the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world hard, while highlighting that India's vaccination drive is progressing rapidly.

“Covid-19 vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Coronavirus. It is being taken forward rapidly," said PM Modi at the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Modi said that debate over pandemic should be given the highest priority so that the government can get practical suggestions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

"If there are some shortcomings, then they can be rectified and we can move forward together in this fight. I have also requested all the floor leaders to take time out in the evening tomorrow because I want to give them a detailed presentation on the pandemic situation," said Modi.

The prime minister urged MPs to make the Monsoon session “result oriented" with effective debates so that the government can give people the answers sought by them. “I would urge all the honorable MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the government to respond in a peaceful atmosphere. Democracy is strengthened when truth reaches people. It also strengthens people’s trust and improves the pace of development," he said.

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were suspended today amid ruckus by opposition members. The Monsoon session will run from 19 July to 13 August, with a slew of bills scheduled to be introduced.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.