Monsoon session yields low productivity
10 Aug 2022
- The monsoon session also saw the third fewest number of bills being passed (five) in the last eight years
NEW DELHI : The just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament was one of the least productive in the last eight years, with the Lok Sabha sitting for only 47% of its scheduled hours and the Rajya Sabha just 42%, showed data compiled by PRS Legislative Research. This was only the sixth time since 2014 that neither House could register even half of their scheduled sitting time.